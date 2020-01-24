Mahbubnagar: Leopard mauls two sheep to death

Mahbubnagar: Two sheep were attacked and killed by a leopard in Gaddegudam village of Devarkadra mandal in Mahbubnagar district on Friday.

According to sources, the farmers in the village were aware of the wild cat roaming in the area and they informed the same to the police and the Forest authorities. However, no action was taken by them to trap the wild cat. And on Friday, it attacked two sheep and killed them causing a loss of Rs 20,000 to a farmer, Ramulu.

After learning about the incident, the Forest officials have advised the shepherds to be alert and not venture into nearby brushes. They said they will set up traps and catch the leopard soon.