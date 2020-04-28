Mahbubnagar: Lightning kills two
Mahbubnagar: Two persons were killed after struck by lightning in Machanpally Thanda of Devarkadra mandal on Tuesday.
According to sources, Bheemulu and Saroja were working in their fields in Machanpally Thanda on the day.
They took shelter under a tree when it started raining suddenly, coupled with thunderstorm. But lightning killed both.
