Mahbubnagar: Minister Goud vows to build amusement park for children

Mahbubnagar: With an aim to improve tourism and attract more national and International tourists to Mahbubnagar district, Tourism Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud promised to build a children’s amusement park near Shilparamam in the district.

As the Minister is on his study tour in South Korea, visiting various places of tourism, had visited an Amusement Park near Demilitarised Zone in South Korea on Wednesday. He was amazed to see the beautiful Children’s Amusement Park there. After visiting the place, the Miminister interacted with the officials of Tourism department and had decided to build an amusement park for the children in Mahbubnagar.

While sharing his views, the Minister observed that the government is ready to do what all it is needed to do to improve the tourism sector in the state. After visiting the Children’s Amusement Park along with the officials of South Korea near De-Militarised Zone of Seoul City, the minister praised the officials for having such a wonderful children’s amusement park that is attracting world tourists. On the occasion, he expressed his intent to build a similar Amusement Park in Mahbubnagar and promised to make it happen in just a period of 5-6 months.

The Minister observed that the new amusement park will be constructed in the open space behind the Shilparamam in the district.

“My vision and mission is to make Mahabubnagar district a prominent Tourism destination in Telangana. After establishing a Seoul-style amusement park in Mahabubnagar, we will also develop a similar amusement park in Hyderabad City as well, “observed the minister.