Mahbubnagar: Minister launches road expansion works between Bhootpur, Amistapur

Mahbubnagar: Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, Prohibition, Tourism and Youth Welfare launched the road expansion works for the road connecting Bhootpur mandal and Amistapur village on Friday.



Taking part in the programme, the Minister along with Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy launched the works by taking part in the ground breaking ceremony. As Bhootpur mandal has been carved out into a municipality by merging the Amistapur village, the authorities with a better connectivity between the two towns have speeded up the expansion works of the R&B road.

"The State government is giving priority for the infrastructure development in all the urban areas. For the expansion of the Bituminous road, the government has sanctioned Rs 8 crore. With this, the development of Bhootpur municipality will gain pace," said the Minister. Swarna Sudhakar, Zilla Parishad Chairrman, District Collector Ronald Rose, MPP Dr Kadire Sekhar Reddy and others took part in the programme.