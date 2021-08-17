Mahbubnagar: Peddaiahpally emerging as model village

Mahbubnagar: Peddaiahpally village of Balanagar mandal in the district is emerging as model village in the district by maintaining cleanliness and developing in all respects.

Village sarpanch E Shankar said that the works of underground drainage, CC roads, water tanks and other basic infrastructure worth Rs 20 lakh were completed. Also, all the major components instituted under Palle Pragathi programme of the State government were completed in the first phase, thus emerged as number one by completing Palle Pragathi targets before the stipulated time period.

Apart from the works taken up with the government funds in Palle Pragathi, the village sarpanch took initiation and approached donors for purchasing a four-wheeler auto to collect garbage from houses.

A private company had donated the auto, worth Rs 4 lakh, he said and added that they also procured a projector to the village school worth Rs 1.70 lakh for screening online classes for the students.

He further informed that 14 CCTV cameras were installed in the village donated by Coromandal Company and also installed 35 solar powered streetlights worth Rs 10 lakh donated by a private company.

'With the support of District Collector S Venkat Rao, former Municipal Chairman Janardhan Reddy and MLA Lakshma Reddy, we have developed our village remarkably in all aspects,' sarpanch Shankar informed.

Village secretary V Anil Kumar said that before taking up any development works in the village, they will conduct gram sabha and seek villagers' opinion. They also regularly conduct ward member meetings and discuss issues and problems in the village and take collective decisions for the benefit of their village, he added.

Anil Kumar said that more than 80% of works of Palle Pragathi were completed and some works of CC roads and drainages are going on, which will be completed soon.

With a population of just 1000 to 1100, Peddaiahpally village gram panchayat was emerging as the cleanest village and greenery flourishing allover and the village has transformed into a model one in the entire Mahbubnagar district.