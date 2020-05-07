Mahbubnagar: Social distancing goes for a toss at wine shops

Mahbubnagar: Long queues of liquor lovers were seen as early as 8 am on Wednesday at all 164 wine shops across five districts of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, after the government permitted liquor shops to open.

They waited patiently till 10 am until the shops were opened. But there was no social distancing and no masks, leaving the coronavirus threat to the air.

In Jadcherla mandal, more than 150 people stood so close together in the queue, while in Gadwal, boozers followed social distance strictly by standing in the circles.

Similar scenes of boozers waiting in queues and least bothered about coronavirus were seen at wine shops in Kodangal, Achampet, Nagarkurnool, Pebbair, Wanaparthy, Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet districts.

Unbale to control them, the police had to do lathi charge in some places. But the drunkards w­ere happy and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for opening wine shops.