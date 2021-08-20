Mahbubnagar: Srinivas Goud attends Photography Day fete

Mahbubnagar: Commemorating the World Photography Day on Thursday, Excise prohibition, Culture, Tourism and Sports Minister V Srinvias Goud promised to provide all necessary help to photo journalists in the district.

Attending the celebrations at an orphanage in Yenugonda, the Minister said a photograph is worth a good book with 1,000 pages, and credited the photo journalists for making everyday news more interesting with their photos of day-to-day happenings in the society.

"Photo Journalists face many problems while carrying out their profession. They toil a lot to get the best picture that speaks volumes and make the everyday news more informative, The Minister said.

The Minister also informed that during Covid-19 pandemic many photographers lost their livelihoods and the government helped them by providing free rations and other food items. "We have provided land and Rs 10 lakhs for the construction of photographers association building in Mahabubnagar," he added.

Later, the Minister distributed fruits and blankets to orphan children and also inaugurated the blood donation camp organised by the photographer's association of Mahabubnagar.

Municipal Chairman K C Narasihmulu, Indian Red Cross local chapter chairman Lion Nataraj, RDO Padmasri, local councillor, photographers association district president Srinivas and others were also present.