Mahbubnagar to be made accident-free district by next year: Srinivas Goud

Mahbubnagar: All roads will be widened by next year to make the district as accident-free, stated Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud. He launched Highway Safety Awareness progamme, organised by district road transport department at his camp office here on Monday.



'Even though both State and Central governments are widening roads to ease traffic flow, vehicle riders are ignoring road safety norms and exceeding speed limit and causing accidents. Due to this, every year lakhs of people are dying in road accidents and leaving their families in distress,' he stated. The Minister called upon the officials to create more awareness among the public about traffic rules and highway safety norms to reduce accidents on highways.

He urged the people to follow road safety norms like wearing helmets, alcohol-free driving and wearing seat belts etc. He also requested highways and road safety authorities to conduct road safety awareness programmes regularly, so that people will get sensitised.

It is learnt that every day 1.44 lakh road accidents took place in India and as many as 440 people on an average are dying in these mishaps. In view of this, road safety week celebrations are being organised to sensitise the public to reduce number of accidents and deaths, Minister Srinivas Goud said.