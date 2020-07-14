Mahbubnagar to get 1000-bed hospital, promises Eatala

Mahbubnagar: With an aim to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in Mahbubnagar, Etala Rajender, Health Minister along with K Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for Information Technology and Industries and Srinivas Goud, Excise Minister, promised that very soon government will initiate steps to construct a 1000-bed hospital with 200 medical staff in the district.

While taking part in the inauguration of the newly constructed medical college in Mahabubnagar on Monday, Health Minister of Telangana Etala Rajender, reiterated that the growing healthcare needs of the people of Palamuru has necessitated the government to allocate a new government medical college and in continuation of the same very soon a 1000-bed hospital will also be taken up.

Earlier, the Heath Minister along with KT R inaugurated the newly constructed government medical college building near Tirumala Hills. The new medical college is constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crore and is spread over 50 acres of land.

Speaking on the occasion the Health Minister said that it was only after the formation of new State of Telangana, it became possible to establish 5 new government medical colleges in the districts.

"After the formation of new State of Telangana, the pace of development has picked up in the State. Not just irrigation, agriculture and welfare, but the drastic improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and launch of various healthcare schemes like KCR Kits, Kanti Velugu, Financial aid to pregnant women etc has completely changed the face of healthcare in the state in just a span of 6 years of formation of new state.

However, there is a lot to be done. The most significant part that the state government has achieved is face lifting of the healthcare in the government sector.

There is still more to do to inculcate confidence among the public on the government hospitals and we are sure the government will achieve it very soon," said the Health Minister, while speaking at the inauguration of the new medical college in Mahabubnagar.