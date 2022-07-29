Mahbubnagar: Tragedy at PRRLI, 5 labourers killed in pump house accident

Mahbubnagar: In a tragic incident, 5 labourers were killed and another one critically injured in an accident occured at the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation pump house of Yellur Reservoir in Kollapur mandal in Nagarkurnool district on Friday.

The dead bodies of all the 5 deceased persons have been sent to Osmania General Hospital for post mortem. Going into the details, 6 workers, all from Bihar, had been working at PRRLI pump house. On Friday, these workers were being shifted into the underground tunnel with the help of a crane.

Incidentally, the the crane cabin in which hich the workers were being lowered suddenly hit the ground from more than 100 feet deep pump house. With this all the 5 workers were killed on the spot while one person is critically injured and is battling for life.

The fellow workers and eye witness to the incident said that the accident occurred due to breaking of the crane wires while the workers were moving deep down into the pump house. They said that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the supervisor and manager of the works as they never bothered to check the condition of the crane or any other equipment being used for taking up the works.

The Palamuru-Rangareddy Llift Scheme is taken up on priority by the State government at a huge cost mainly to pump the excess flood waters from Krishna River to the drinking and Irrigation needs of erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts.

Former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, TPCC president Revanth Reddy, BJP Srinvias Naidu and CPI and CPM leaders expressed shock at the incident.

All those who died in the accident were identified as laborers from Bihar. The dead bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

Officials have started an investigation into the accident. Neither the police nor the representatives of the construction agency have officially confirmed the deaths and details of the deceased persons.

TPCC President Revanth Reddy, former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and leaders from CPI, CPM and BJP expressed shock at the incident and demanded strict action against the concerned officials for their negligent attitude that caused death of the labourers.

Jupally demanded the government and the concerned agency to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased persons.

The leaders of CPI and CPM who tried to visit the accident spot at the PRRLI pump house were stopped by the police, reacting to this the CPI leaders staged protest and raised anti-government slogans and demanded justice to the deceased persons.