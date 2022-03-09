Mahbubnagar: Union Bank celebrates Women's Day

Mahbubnagar: International Women's Day 2022 was celebrated by Union Bank of India at Regional Office, Mahbubnagar Tuesday.

On this occasion, Regional Head addressed the SHG members and informed about the importance of women and their outstanding contribution to society in various aspects. In the meeting, he said that together, we can all break the bias.

Union Bank of India is offering various credit facilities to all the segments of customers and mainly for women borrowers at discounted rate of interest. Union Bank of India, Mahbubnagar Region is widespread around 7 districts in erstwhile Mahbubnagar and erstwhile Nalgonda districts.

With its presence and maintaining goodwill among the customers, Union Bank of India has sanctioned Rs 103.00 crores to SHGs on International Women's Day 2022. Project Director Saradha, Deputy Regional Head, T Ram Prasad, Chief Manager Bhawesh Kumar, Senior Manager P Dhanraj, and other regional office staff participated in the event. Anil Kumar, Assistant Manager, Union Bank of India oversaw the meeting arrangements.