Mahbubnagar: Water released from Pedda Cheruvu, 15,000 acres to get irrigated

Mahbubnagar: Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy released water into Pedda Cheruvu ayacut in Devarkadra mandal on Tuesday. Expressing his happiness that at last the farmers of Devarkadra have seen the Krishna waters in their lakes, the MLA said with this the ayacut farmers would get benefited greatly.



"We never ever dreamt of getting Krishna water to Devarkadra mandal headquarters. However, it is because of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao we were able to dig canals and wherever it is possible, we have taken up works on priority and finally succeeded in getting the Krishna river water to our constituency. With this, we are expecting more than 15,000 acres will come under irrigation," said the MLA.

The MLA after offering prayers to Pedda Cheruvu, he turned on the gates and released water downwards to the fields. "After more than 70 years of Independence, the people of Devarkadra are the happiest lot to see their lakes brimming with water. If water is there, people will get multiple employment sources in their own villages and there is no need for them to migrate to other places for work. Not just farmers, the fishermen and agriculture labourers will get handful work throughout the year and can lead a comfortable and happy life in their own village," said the MLA.

Earlier, the MLA also visited Janampet, Achhaiahpally, Vemula, Chakrapur and Tunkilpur villages and inspected the region to find out how these villages can also get irrigation waters. The MLA during his tour interacted with the irrigation and engineering officials and directed them to prepare detailed project report to dig sub canals to provide irrigation water to these villages. He said as part of the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Project, water could be drawn from the Ghanapur canal to fill up the Moosapet Pedda Cheruvu and later can extend the Krishna water up to Kanduru stage in Devarkadra mandal. "If we can fill the Moosapet Pedda Cheruvu, it will be easy to fill the other lakes lying downstream and the entire Devarkadra mandal can come under irrigation," opined the MLA.