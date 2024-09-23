Live
Just In
Mahesh Babu Donates Rs 50 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
Renowned actor Mahesh Babu has generously contributed ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in support of flood victims. The actor personally handed over the donation cheque to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during a meeting at the CM's residence in Jubilee Hills.
In addition to this personal contribution, Mahesh Babu's multiplex chain, Asian Mahesh Babu Cinemas (AMB), also donated ₹10 lakh towards the relief efforts. Mahesh Babu was accompanied by his wife, Namrata, during the meeting.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude to Mahesh Babu for his support and applauded his philanthropic gesture, acknowledging the actor's continuous efforts in contributing to social causes and standing by the government during challenging times.