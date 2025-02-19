Mahesh Goud Slams BRS for Deceiving Unemployed Youth in KCR Nagar Meeting

Kamareddy: Congress leader Mahesh Goud strongly criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for misleading unemployed youth, claiming that the party had failed to fulfill its promises. Addressing graduates at an intimate gathering in KCR Nagar, he emphasised that the Congress government holds the credit for providing 56,000 job opportunities.

Mahesh Goud accused the BRS of pushing Telangana into financial distress with heavy debts, stating that the Congress government is now burdened with repaying interest on those loans. He also alleged that the BRS is indirectly supporting the BJP in the upcoming MLC elections.

Targeting the BJP, Mahesh Goud pointed out that despite having eight MPs and two Union Ministers from Telangana, the party had failed to bring any significant funds to the state. "The BJP's contribution to Telangana’s development remains zero," he remarked.

His statements come amid rising political tensions as parties gear up for the crucial MLC elections.