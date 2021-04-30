Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurates electric substation

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday inaugurated 33/11 KV substation constructed in Tukkuguda municipality of Maheshwaram constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that keeping his poll promise Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had provided round-the-clock power supply to the farm sector and paid special attention to irrigation projects to turn the State into self-sufficient.

Later, the Minister listed out welfare schemes and achievements of TRS government in the State. TRS leaders, electricity department officials and others were present.