Mahila Congress flags job security fears in IT sector

Hyderabad: Mahila Congress Vice President highlights concerns over job security and youth employment following warnings of large scale automation within leading domestic technology firms

Rekha Boyalapalli, Vice President of the Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress, on Wednesday raised serious concerns over the impact of Artificial Intelligence on India’s IT sector. She warned that the country’s employment ecosystem and the future of its youth are at a critical crossroads. In a press statement, Boyalapalli said that rapid AI adoption and growing doomsday warnings surrounding leading companies like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro are raising urgent questions regarding job security and innovation readiness.

She noted that India’s IT sector has been a pillar of economic growth for over two decades, providing stable employment to millions. However, the current wave of AI-driven automation poses unprecedented challenges. These include large-scale job displacement, slowing hiring trends, and shrinking entry-level opportunities. Such developments are creating widespread anxiety among young professionals and require a robust government vision to protect the long-term economic future of the nation’s workforce.