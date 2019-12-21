Maintain sound levels below 45 decibels during New Year party: Hyderabad CP

The Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar has issued guidelines for the celebration of New year party in the city.

He directed the pubs, clubs, three star hotels and more to maintain sound levels below 45 decibels during celebrations. He also asked to install CCTV cameras with recording facility at the entry and exit points and at parking places.

The commissioner also said that the traffic flow should be distubed due to the parking arrangements and no fire arms should be allowed inside the venues.

"The event organisers should ensure the decency of apparel and dance," the CP added.

He also imposed restrictions on serving liquor beyond the hours permitted by the Excise department. The organisers have to take the responsiblity of the customers in inebriated state to reach their destination safely.