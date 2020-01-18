Majlis accuses Congress, TRS of joining hands to defeat party candidates

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Rajendranagar in charge, Mirza Rahmath Baig in a no holds barred speech in a public meeting leveled charges on the Congress and TRS and accused them of joining hands to contain his party's candidates winning in the area.

Asking people to stand by the AIMIM, he listed out a series of efforts being made with the support of the party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, for improving the water supply, community hall, besides preventing those leaders in the opposition from encroaching upon the lands given to the Mulsim community.

Joining after him, the MIM chief Asadudding Owaisi asked the Muslim voters gathered at the public meeting to think how important it is to strengthen the hands of the AIMIM, against the backdrop of an atmosphere being created against the minorities and Dalits, after the BJP has come to power since 2014.

However, Venkatesh Yadav from the ward number 16 from TRS dismissed any allegations against him. Instead, he said it was during his tenure as the Sarpanch from 2006 to 2011, that he had given top priority to laying of roads in every ward of Narsingi.

That apart, the panchayat had an open drainage system which was converted into an underground drainage system. Also, he had allocated lands for the construction of a church and Edgah.

A proposal was also mooted during his tenure to allocate 30 Kunta land for Ramleela Ground, he added.