Major fire shop in Old City in Hyderabad, CM Revanth asks quick resue operations

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the fire mishap near Gulzar House in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the fire mishap near Gulzar House in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Instructing the top officials to take all necessary measures to save the families trapped in the fire accident, the Chief Minister issued orders to shift the injured to nearby hospitals and provide better medical treatment.

The CM spoke to Minister Ponnam Prabhakar about the fire incident on the phone and ordered to intensify rescue operations . He also inquired about the steps being taken for rescue and relief operations by the Police and Fire Service wings.

CM Revanth Reddy expressed condolences to the victim families on the phone and assured them of all assistance from the government. Director General of Disaster Management and Fire services Nagi Reddy has been asked to closely monitor relief operations.




