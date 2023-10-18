Major political defections shake BRS

Nalgonda: In a significant political upheaval, the former PCC chief, MP N Uttamkumar Reddy, and former minister, MP Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, dealt a severe blow to the BRS party by successfully luring key leaders from Kodada, Nalgonda, and Nagarjuna Sagar constituencies into the Congress fold. This massive migration sent shockwaves through the ranks of the sitting BRS MLAs in their respective constituencies.

In the Kodada constituency, Uttam Reddy personally engaged with prominent BRS leaders who had been in opposition to the incumbent BRS MLA, Bollam Mallaiah. This group included the former MLA Venepalli Chandra Rao, Constituency BRS in-charge Kanmantha Reddy Sasidhar Reddy, and former DCCB Chairman Muttavarapu Panduranga Rao. The Congress extended a warm invitation to these leaders, urging them to join their ranks.

Similarly, in the Nalgonda Assembly constituency, Municipal Vice Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud took the bold step of aligning himself with the Congress. Notably, he was joined by a cohort, including Khayumbeg, Pradeep Naik, Jerripotula Ashwini Bhaskar Goud, and Pappu Saishri Sandeep.

The momentum grew as State House Committee Member and councellor Azizuddin Bashir, Ramalingalagudem MPTC Muthineni Anusha, and several sarpanches and MPTCs also chose to shift their loyalties to the Congress.

The grand defection event unfolded in the presence of former minister and MP Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday. MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy extended a warm welcome to the BRS people’s representatives, symbolically adorning them with party Kandavas as they made the transition to the Congress, marking a significant turning point in the region’s political landscape.