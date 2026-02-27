373 ghats, mega preparations underway

Vijayawada: The Cabinet sub-committee on the forthcoming Godavari Pushkaralu 2027 has proposed the setting up of 373 bathing ghats spanning 4,516 metres, creation of affordable tent cities and home-stays, and appointment of special nodal officers to ensure seamless coordination and devotee safety during the 12-day mega event scheduled from June 26 to July 7, 2027.

The meeting, chaired by endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy at the Secretariat, reviewed arrangements in detail, including district-level presentations and earlier decisions.

Ministers Kandula Durgesh, B C Janardhan Reddy, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, along with senior officials, participated.

Drawing parallels with the Maha Kumbh Mela, the committee estimated that 8 to 10 crore devotees are expected to attend the festival across six districts, with nearly one crore pilgrims likely on peak days such as the inaugural day, weekends and Amavasya. Around 2.25 crore devotees are expected to take the holy dip.

Of the proposed ghats, 102 will be set up in East Godavari, 40 in West Godavari, 175 in Konaseema, 36 in Eluru, five in Kakinada and 11 in Polavaram district. The first Pushkar ghat will be at Gundala in Polavaram district, while the concluding ghats will be at Antarvedi and Balusutippa in Konaseema district.

The committee emphasised comprehensive planning for sanitation, roads, drinking water supply, Pinda Pradanam facilities and crowd management to ensure smooth conduct of the mega religious congregation.