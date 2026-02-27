Malkajgiri sanitation workers told to remove garbage heaps

Malkajigiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy instructed sanitation workers that no garbage heaps or small piles of swept waste should be left unattended while inspecting in Boduppal and Ghatkesar circles on Thursday.

During his visit to Boduppal Main Road, the Commissioner interacted with sanitation workers and stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness on both sides of the road.

In Narapalli, he tested the Street Light Management System (SLMS) and directed officials to resolve complaints related to non-functioning street lights without delay. He emphasised prompt response and accountability in addressing public grievances.At Ghatkesar, the Commissioner spoke to a sanitation auto tipper (SAT) driver and highlighted the importance of daily door-to-door waste collection.

He remarked that regular garbage collection would prevent accumulation and inconvenience to residents. He urged sanitation staff to make daily collection a routine practice and appealed to citizens to cooperate by handing over waste every day.

Later, the Commissioner visited the rendering plant at Chengicherla and reviewed its operations and capacity. Officials informed him that the facility is currently processing around 60 tonnes of animal waste per day against its maximum capacity of 80 tonnes.

He also inspected the abattoir at Chengicherla and instructed the Deputy Director (Veterinary) to ensure that only meat processed at the authorised abattoir is permitted for sale, reinforcing food safety and regulatory compliance.Deputy Commissioner A. Vani, Deputy Director (Veterinary) Srinivas Reddy, and other officials accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.