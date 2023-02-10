Make all arrangements for Maha Shivaratri: Collector Anurag Jayanthi to babus

Sircilla: District Collector Anurag Jayanthi said that the biggest Maha Shivaratri fair in Rajanna-Sirisilla district should be a success with the cooperation of the officials and staff of all government departments and the participation of public representatives.

He held a coordination meeting with the district officials at Vemulawada temple on Thursday regarding the arrangements for the Maha Shivaratri fair to be held in Vemulawada from February 17 to 19. SP Akhil Mahajan, Additional Collectors B Satya Prasad, N Khemya Naik and Temple EO Krishna Prasad participated.

Transport, parking, road repairs, accommodation, drinking water, power supply, security, parking, health and sanitation, queue line management, public address system, Shivarchana, signposts, publicity, arrangements in affiliated temples were explained to the district Collector in the meeting.

The Collector said that the action plan aimed at making arrangements for the Maha Shivratri celebrations in Vemulawada, which is known as Dakshina Kashi, would not cause any trouble to the devotees.

Jayanthi advised the officials that the control room would be an important part of the Maha Shivaratri fair. The concerned government departments should immediately hand over the details of the officials of their respective departments to the temple authorities.

He wanted to set up enough "May I Help You" centres to provide support and guidance to devotees who come to the fair in large numbers. Vemulawada should be divided into zones to carry out sanitation continuously for 24 hours in three shifts for the 3 days of the fair.

The Collector advised the authorities to arrange adequate signages for the guidance of devotees and install signages with radium stickers on permanent basis at important intersections and places to guide the devotees coming to the fair within the municipality.

Engineering officials have to complete the pending works on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri fair by 15th of this month. In order to provide continuous medical services to the devotees during the fair, the officials of the medical and health department should prepare plans for the staff to work in three shifts.

The Collector has instructed Roads and Buildings Department officials to complete all the road patch works as soon as possible. He told temple authorities that the canteen set up for the convenience of the devotees should be brought back into use during the fair.

SP Akhil Mahajan said that district police and additional personnel from the neighboring districts would be engaged on security duties for the Shivratri fair. Arrangements would be made so that traffic and parking problems do not arise for the devotees. More CCTV cameras than before would be installed to monitor the fair and to prevent any untoward incidents from happening.

District Additional Collector N Khemya Naik said that for the convenience of the devotees coming to Vemulawada, a special App has been prepared to give all the information about the fair. The app would soon be made available on the Google Play Store so that it could be downloaded on smart phones.

RTO T Srinivas Rao, Vemulawada DSP Nagendra Chari, District Transport Officer Kondal Rao, CESS MD Rama Krishna, DPO Ravinder, Sircilla Municipal Commissioner Sammaiah, Vemulawada Municipal Commissioner Anvesh and others participated in the meeting.