Make all employee bodies part of talks on PRC: BJP to Telangana government

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the Telangana government to call the representatives of all the employees and teachers associations to take their views on the issue of PRC.

In a statement here on Thursday, he objected to any attempts of calling only representatives of the employees' associations known to have taken a pro-government stand by a three-member committee, headed by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, for taking their views on the report of the Biswal Committee on PRC.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to discuss the PRC issue with only the pro-government employee unions to receive accolades from them.

The Karimnagar MP demanded the government to invite representatives of all employees, teachers and pensioners associations for discussion on the issue. He also questioned as to why CM KCR had not responded on the issue of the Biswal Committee Report that has drowned hopes of the employees, teachers and pensioners and inflicted pain on them.

He said the 7.5 per cent fitment was an orchestrated plan of the TRS chief to divert the attention of the employees to make them busy with it and sideline all other issues. He alleged that the Chief Minister did not keep a single assurance given to employees in 2014. The facilities like EHS, cashless treatment, extending Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to the employees who contracted Covid where not provided as promised, even implementation of spouse transfers has been kept on the backburner.

He demanded that all the above issues should be discussed before the three-member committee. Extending party's support to employees, teachers and pensioners, Sanjay asked them to not to get deterred with the threats of foisting false cases and assured that his party would stand by their side and fight for their just demands.