Make good use of tabs, excel in studies: KTR

As part of 'Gift a Smile' programme held here on Tuesday, IT Minister KT Rama Rao distributed tabs to 2,000 Inter students at Government Junior College at Yellareddypet in the district.





KTR told students to use the tabs effectively for studies, not waste their time on Instagram and Facebook. Study well and get good ranks in IIT, NEET entrances and other fields, he said.





The tabs were with the intention of making students competitive citizens. 3, 000 tabs to students in Vemulawada constituency would be distributed as well. If the students get good ranks at the state and national level, it would be a matter of pleasure, Rama Rao said.





As part of the Gift a Smile programme, Aakash Byju's software tabs containing material useful for competitive exams were provided. Each tab IS worth Rs10, 000 and the material value IS Rs 75, 000. Thus each tab was worth Rs 85, 000, he explained.





Yellareddypet school is being developed at a cost of Rs 7 crore and it would be started in the next 2-3 months. But the junior college ground is not as expected and the ground would be made into a mini stadium.





All the schools in the district would be made an ideal for the State. A KG to PG campus was started in Gambhiraopet under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme. In the coming days, 26,000 government schools would be improved and education would be provided in English medium, Rama Rao said. Earlier, the minister inaugurated the Gram Panchayat building built at a cost of 23.36 lakh at Ragatlapalli in Yellareddypet mandal.





ZP Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna Raghava Reddy, District Collector Anurag Jayanthi, DIG Ramesh Naidu, SP Akhil Mahajan, Additional Collector N Khemya Naik, CESS Chairman Chikkala Rama Rao, Tescob Chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao, District Library Chairman Akunuri Shankaraiah were present in the programme.



