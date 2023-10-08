Make health status of CM KCR public, demand BJP leaders

Hyderabad: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna and BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy demanded to make public the status of health of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Aruna wished that CM KCR would be in good health but expressed fear about the status of his health, and demanded to make it public. The BRS chief’s non-appearance in public, only his son and Minister KT Rama Rao, and Health Minister T Harish Rao running the entire show of the government raising doubts in the minds of people on the health of CM KCR, she added.

Marri Shashidhar Reddy in a letter to State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday, said, writing a letter as a concerned citizen. “Over the past couple of weeks, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not been seen in public. There has been a veil of secrecy about his health condition. It was revealed a few days ago that he had a mild viral lung infection. On Saturday, suddenly a disclosure was, purportedly, made by his son and Minister KT Rama Rao that his father has a secondary (bacterial) infection of the lungs.”

He added that he was personally aware, having been the son of well well-known public figure who was twice Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Governor of four different states, of protocols followed in such situations. He said that whenever there are instances of illness in a person holding such a high public office, regular health bulletins are put out by the hospital authorities and State government health officials.