Make IVF affordable, accessible to all: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday called for making the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) accessible and affordable so as to help all those needy couples. She stated that with reduced cost and expenses, more number of needy couples can utilise the Assisted Reproductive Technologies to fulfil their wish of having children.

The Governor, participating as the chief guest, was addressing the 2nd edition of the India IVF Summit through a virtual mode from the Raj Bhavan.

The India IVF Summit, organised by the Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council, is being held on the theme of "Addressing India's Infertility Epidemic."

Expressing anguish over the uncalled for stigmatisation of childless couples in the traditional societies, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan called for the end of inhuman practice of stigmatising the childless couples, especially the women.

She explained that there are many reasons like physical, genetic, health and unknown factors that result in infertility. It is not acceptable to stigmatise infertility and the infertile couples.

She called for the democratisation of Assisted Reproductive Technologies so as to help the needy couples irrespective of their economic and social status. Affordability and accessibility are the key issues in helping more number of couples to utilise the latest developments in the treatment of infertility.

The Governor also cautioned against the use of unscientific and superstitious beliefs and methods to treat the infertility as such treatments are resulting in dangerous consequences in many instances. "We must promote only science-based medical treatment to treat infertility," she added.

Responding to the request of the organisers and the participants to make available the infertility treatment under the Ayushman Bharath Scheme, the Governor assured to bring the appeal to the notice of the Prime Minister.

Dr Nandita Palashetkar of Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction, Dr Hrishikesh Pai of the Federation of Indian Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India, Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council CEO Kamal Narayan were also present.