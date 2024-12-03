Make Nirudyoga Vijayotsava Sabha a success, Vijayaramana appeals to people

Peddapalli: Leaders, activists and supporters of Congress should attend in large numbers the Nirudyoga Vijajotsava Sabha to be held in Peddapalli on December 4, appeals Peddapalli legislator Chinthakunta Vijayaramana Rao.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and all the state ministers and MLAs will be participating in the meeting, he said. Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said the previous government turned Telangana into a State of debt.

The Chief Minister will distribute job appointment letters to 9,000 candidates selected under Group 4 and other various competitive examinations on the occasion.

He said after coming to power, the Congress party going ahead with the goal of job creation. The previous government cheated the farmers. According to the promise made by Congress, Rs 2 lakh loan was waived off. The previous BRS government sold the outer ring road and waived the nominal loans, it was not enough for the farmers.

The BJP government is responsible for implementing black farm laws, but now they are shedding crocodile tears over the condition of farmers. If they have guts, any leader can come to Peddapalli and talk about loan waiver, Congress will prove it, the MLA said.

The government is depositing the money of grain purchased from the farmers in the farmer’s account within 24 hours, for fine paddy Rs 500 bonus is immediately deposited in the accounts of the farmers. Don’t be fooled by the words of the opposition, he said that the Congress party is a peasant-friendly government, he said.

Later, IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and MLA Vijaya Ramana Rao inspected the arrangements and venue of the Yuva Sakthi Nirudyoga Vijayotsava Sabha to be held in Peddapally on Wednesday, December 4, along with the district collector and senior officials.