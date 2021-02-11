Make Sevalal Jayanthi a public holiday: BJP

Shadnagar: A meeting was held at the BJP office in Shadnagar on Wednesday. Many tribal people have attended this meeting.

Speaking on this occasion,NelliSreevardhan Reddy demanded Sevalal Jayanti should be declared as public holiday by the government.

He also said that Sevalal Maharaj is an ideal not only for Banjara but for the entire Hindu community. Sevalal guided the Banjaras to the right path. They demanded immediate reservation for 10% for tribal in the State of Telangana and the tandas should be brought under the jurisdiction of the Revenue Gram Panchayats.

Mohan Singh, Laskar, Shankar, Vinod, Ayodhya Srinivas, Suresh, Surya, Krishna, Lingam, Vithal and others participated in this programme.