Make singing of 'National Anthem' a success, DGP Mahender Reddy urges citizens

Hyderabad: As part of the 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu' celebrations, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy called upon the State police department to ensure the success of the National Anthem programme organised across the State at 11:30 am on August 16.

In a statement, the DGP said that everyone in the State should participate in this historic programme and take proper precautions to sing the national anthem with utmost discipline.

Mahender Reddy congratulated the city police for playing a key role in the success of all the programmes held so far as part of India's Independence Day celebrations organised by the State government from August 8.

Officials from all units of the police department were directed to ensure that everyone from the district level participates in the mass National Anthem held on Tuesday.

He mentioned that on August 16 at 11:30 am National Anthem should be sung collectively in gram panchayat offices, local municipal wards, main junctions, schools, colleges, anganwadi centers, jails, marketplaces and other designated places.

Police officials have been directed to identify the places where people gather for mass singing and arrange a suitable mic system to stop the traffic at half past eleven in the morning and sound an alarm.