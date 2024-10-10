Make use of agri experts advice

Warangal: Make use of the agricultural scientists’ expertise to identify the paddy quality, Warangal district collector Satya Sarada said.

Speaking at a programme organised by the agriculture department on Wednesday, she emphasised the importance of segregating the ordinary and fine quality paddy at the purchase centres.

The district administration has set up 203 paddy purchase centres in the Warangal district. Officials are responsible for protecting the interests of the farmers. Satya Sarada said any discrepancy or deviation while procuring the paddy will not be tolerated. She directed the officials to submit reports on paddy farming mandal-wise after field visits. Based on these harvesting reports, she added that purchase centres would be opened.

The identity of the farmers and purchase centre details should be marked on the gunny bags, before sending the produce to the rice millers. The details would be of immense help to the officials if there was any dispute, Satya Sarada said.

Agricultural University scientists Dr Sharath Chandra, Dr Venkanna, additional collector G Sandhyarani, RDO Kousalya Devi, DMO Surekha, DCO Neeraja, DCSO Uma Rani and DM Civil Supplies Sandhyarani were present.