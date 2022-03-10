Makthal: VJR Prajaseva Foundation donates 450 desks to government schools

MAKTHAL: Learning that many students of government high school across Makthal constituency are facing difficulties without proper facilities in their respective schools, VJR Prajaseva Foundation donated a total of 450 dual desk benches to several government high schools in Makthal constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, PJR Prajaseva Foundation founder Varkatam Jagannath Reddy said that a total of 450 dual desk benches worth Rs 23 lakh were distributed to several government high schools.

He said he noticed the difficulties faced by students which encouraged him to donate benches. He also said VJR Prajaseva Foundation is passionate about changing lives from the roots that enable and empower the downtrodden. Our foundation focuses on the key issues of society and supports the needy. He further said that the foundation takes measures to add value to the lives by giving the much needed support.