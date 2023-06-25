Hyderabad: Malakpet Assembly constituency had always presented an interesting political scenario.



Malakpet is famous for the TV tower which was built by Teegala Sree Ramulu. This is further divided into two parts, Old Malakpet and New Malakpet and is traditionally considered part of the Old city. Malakpet Assembly constituency is the oldest constituency of Hyderabad.

This constituency had witnessed many a fierce electoral battle between TDP and AIMIM. The AMIM candidate Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala had won the seat consecutively thrice from 2009. In 2014, the anti-Modi votes of Muslims helped the win the seat.

Once again MIM is trying to consolidate its vote share for the fourth consecutive term by defeating its main opponents TDP, BJP and INC. TDP and BJP have been AIMIMs strongest opponents here.

The Constituency has over 2.61 lakh voters and presently comprises the neighbourhoods including Malakpet, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Azampura, Moosarambagh, Gaddiannaram, Chaderghat.

In 2014, AIMIM’s Ahmed Balala won with 68,391 votes (38.78%), BJP candidate B Venkat Reddy got 45,375 votes (24.08%) and BRS’s C Satish Kumar gets least 11,378 votes (18.6%).

In 2018, as many as 20 candidates were the contenders for the elections from Malakpet. Balala won with 53,281 votes (42.86%), TDP’s Mohammed Muzaffar Ali Khan stood second with 29,769 votes (23.95%), BJP’s Ale Jeetendra got 20,880 votes (16.80%) and BRS’s candidate C Satish Kumar got 17,103 votes (13.76%).

Each time, MIM would faces a tough challenge from TDP and BJP. MIM was unsuccessful in 1989 and 1994 and lost to INC and TDP respectively. After formation of Telangana, the BRS too has been fielding its candidate but it was seen more as a friendly fight with AIMIM.

Though AIMIM hopes to win from here once again, it recognises the fact that Malakpet constituency will once again pose a tough fight. The MIM, sources say is more keen this time to achieve milestone victory from Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar constituencies.

Malakpet fall under circle 6 under Charminar Zone of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. There are seven wards in this circle including Saidabad, Moosarambagh, Old Malakpet, Akberbagh, Azampura, Chawani and Dabeerpura.

In 1886 The Hyderabad Race Club was shifted here from Moula Ali, as Asaf Jah VI wanted it to be closer to his palace. Soon, he also built the Mahbub Mansion right by the Race Course. While Bilala appears to be a sure horse to be given the ticket once again, lobbying for seats is on in TDP and BJP.