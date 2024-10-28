  • Menu
Mallanna shrine to develop like Yadadri: Surekha

Highlights

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Sunday promised to develop the Komuravelli Mallanna temple with all amenities similar to the Yadadri model. She visited the temple with her family to offer prayers.

Siddipet: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Sunday promised to develop the Komuravelli Mallanna temple with all amenities similar to the Yadadri model. She visited the temple with her family to offer prayers.

Surekha said that the government would review the development of the temple with departmental officials and issue orders to prepare plans for various works. She mentioned that funds had been approved for constructing 50 rooms on the nearby hill. The aim is to complete the work by the Brahmotsavam to provide better facilities for devotees.

In the Mallanna ‘Kalyanam’ scheduled for December, steps will be taken to present gold crowns to the deities on behalf of the government. Additionally, she stated that a darshan hall would be constructed for devotees with the support of donors near the temple.

