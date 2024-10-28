Live
- Madhuri Dixit Nene reveals why it’s a ‘special Diwali’ for her this time
- Police Raid Farmhouse Linked to KT Rama Rao's Relative, Seize Liquor and Arrest Partygoers
- Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad Today
- Raj Pakala Under Investigation in Janwada Party Case
- Distribution of free LPG cylinders from Oct 31
- TTD cancels VIP break on Oct 31
- CM begins process to fill nominated posts
- Aditya Engg students win women Basketball tourney
- Dinakar assures to develop Prakasam district
- It is inevitable to shift rice mills: Anam
Just In
Mallanna shrine to develop like Yadadri: Surekha
Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Sunday promised to develop the Komuravelli Mallanna temple with all amenities similar to the Yadadri model. She visited the temple with her family to offer prayers.
Siddipet: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Sunday promised to develop the Komuravelli Mallanna temple with all amenities similar to the Yadadri model. She visited the temple with her family to offer prayers.
Surekha said that the government would review the development of the temple with departmental officials and issue orders to prepare plans for various works. She mentioned that funds had been approved for constructing 50 rooms on the nearby hill. The aim is to complete the work by the Brahmotsavam to provide better facilities for devotees.
In the Mallanna ‘Kalyanam’ scheduled for December, steps will be taken to present gold crowns to the deities on behalf of the government. Additionally, she stated that a darshan hall would be constructed for devotees with the support of donors near the temple.