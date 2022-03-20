Mallu Swarajyam: Legend of Telangana Armed Struggle

Nalgonda: The Iron Lady of Telangana, Mallu Swarajyamis, who led the Telangana armed struggle to liberate this region from Nizam rule and fought against landlords in the interest of the poor, is no more. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment for lungs infection at Care Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Family background

Mallu Swarajyam was born in Kothagudem of Tungaturti mandal in Suryapet district in 1931. Her home is Karivrala village of Suryapet Taluka of Nalgonda district. Her parents were Bhimireddy Chokkamma, Rami Reddy.

She is sister of revolutionary leader Bhimireddy Narasimhareddy, who is a famous Telangana warrior and parliamentarian from Nalgonda district.

She had four siblings namely B N Reddy, Shashi Rekha, Swarajyam , Mallu Sarswathi and Kushalava Reddy. She was the third child of her parents. Her father Rami Reddy passed away when she was 7 years old.

Even though she was born in a feudal family but worked for the betterment of downtrodden. Swarajyam, who along with his brother took part in the Telangana armed struggle, had displayed supreme bravery and was an inspiration to many women. In those days when it was a sin for women to step out of the house, she dared to tour villages and enlightened the people through her songs and lectures.

She awakened the tribals in Warangal, Karimnagar and Adilabad districts during the armed struggle. She used to attract the people towards the movement though her folk songs written in Telangana dialect.

Few co-activists of Telangana armed struggle who knew her stamina and fighting nature used to call her as leopard.

Struggle was her way of life

She played an active role in the heroic armed struggle by organising guerrilla forces during the period 1945-48 which rocked the Nizam government.

She prevented Nizam's private force Razakar by motivating people against them. Razakars got shocked with Mallu Swarjayam dalam activities. She went underground for some time on the advice of co-activists.

Razakars burnt their house in 1947-48 and announced a prize money of Rs 40,000 on her head if anyone informed about her whereabouts.

Marriage

After Telangana armed struggle, she married a co-activist and strategist comrade Mallu Venkata Narsimha Reddy. They got married modestly at the residence of Devulapalli Venkateswara Rao in Old MLA Quarters, Hyderabad in 1954 in the presence of veteran Communist leaders of the armed struggle Baddam Ellareddy, Chandra Rajeshwara Rao and Devulapalli Venkateswara Rao. They just exchanged garlands and got married without any fanfare.

Political life

Mallu Swarajyam continued to play an active role in politics after the end of the armed struggle. She was elected to the Legislative Assembly twice in 1978 and 1983 from Thungaturthi constituency from CPI (M) ticket and rendered valuable services to the people of not only her constituency but also in the entire State.

She served as the general secretary of the State women's Association of CPI( M). She served as member of editorial board of the magazine "Chaitanya Manavi" run by women activists with leftist ideology.

About her family

Mallu Swarajyam –Venkat Narasimha Reddy couple had two sons Gautham and Nagarjuna and a daughter Paduri Karuna who contested as MP from the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat in 2009 on behalf of "Prajarajyam Party". At present, she is one of the national leaders in BJP.

Mallu Swarajyam's biography was brought out in the form of the book "Naa Mate Tupaki Toota" by authors Vimala and Katyayani.

Irrespective of parties, Minister Jagadish Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Nalgonda and Bhongir MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others expressed their deep condolence to Mallu family. Mallu Swarajyam's last rites will be held in Nalgonda on Sunday.