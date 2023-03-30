Man along with two sons commits suicide over family disputes in Anantapur

In a tragic incident took place in Bukkarayasamudra of Anantapuram district, husband suspicious of his wife tied ropes to the legs of his two sons and pushed them into a pond and later jumped into the pond and committed suicide. A man named Garafi (35) lives with his wife and two sons (Sons) Sohail (6) and Imran (9) in Bukkarayasamudra.

But due to dispute between husband and wife, husband Rafi took his two sons with him and went to the nearby dam of the pond.

He committed suicide by tying the legs of his two sons along with him and jumping into the pond. Villagers informed the police after three dead bodies were found floating in the pond on Thursday.

The police reached there and collected the details and registered a case. The three bodies were taken to the hospital.