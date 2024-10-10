Live
Man arrested for murder of 44-year-old woman
The Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday arrested a person for the gruesome murder of a 44-year-old woman in Yousufguda on September 30.
Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday arrested a person for the gruesome murder of a 44-year-old woman in Yousufguda on September 30. The arrested person, Shaik Javeed Khan, alias Aamer Ali (34), an auto rickshaw driver, is a resident of Usha Kiran Arcades Apartment in Vidyanagar.
Javeed murdered Sudharani, a resident of Navodaya Colony in Yousufguda. According to police, they apprehended the accused, Shaik Javeed, on October 8 near Kranthi Nagar Colony in Chengicherla.
During interrogation, Javeed confessed to the crime, revealing a complex motive driven by financial gain, revenge, and personal vendetta. He led the police to recover key evidence, including a blood-stained knife, stolen jewellery, and documents. His two-wheeler and car were also seized.