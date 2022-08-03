Man arrested for trying to break open ATM in Medchal

Hyderabad: The Medchal police on Wednesday morning arrested a man after him along with others were caught breaking the ATM open to get easy buck. According to the sources, some unidentified persons made a futile attempt to break into a nationalized bank's ATM centre in Medchal on the city outskirts.

Around 5.30am, a group of people who came in a car to the ATM centre at Vivekananda Junction, used hand tools and tried to pry open the cash chest.

However, a police patrol vehicle staff noticed them and caught one person, while the others managed to escape, police said.

The Medchal police are investigating.