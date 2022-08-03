  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Man arrested for trying to break open ATM in Medchal

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

The Medchal police on Wednesday morning arrested a man after him along with others were caught breaking the ATM open to get easy buck.

Hyderabad: The Medchal police on Wednesday morning arrested a man after him along with others were caught breaking the ATM open to get easy buck. According to the sources, some unidentified persons made a futile attempt to break into a nationalized bank's ATM centre in Medchal on the city outskirts.

Around 5.30am, a group of people who came in a car to the ATM centre at Vivekananda Junction, used hand tools and tried to pry open the cash chest.

However, a police patrol vehicle staff noticed them and caught one person, while the others managed to escape, police said.

The Medchal police are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X