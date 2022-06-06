Man chops wife into two pieces, stuffs it in water drum

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a body of a woman was found chopped into two and stuffed in a water drum at her house in Subhash Nagar of Rahmath Nagar in Hyderabad. It is reported the suspect her husband is allegedly on the run soon after the incident.

The woman identified as Saroja was living with her husband Anil both natives of Mahabubnagar district. According to the sources, Anil had a love marriage with Saroja. Both often had arguments after which elders from both families had to intervene and come out with a solution between them.

On the unfortunate night, the duo reportedly believed to have argued, after which Anil allegedly murdered her. He, then cut her body into two pieces and stuffed it in a small water drum before evading the spot and had locked the door from outside, police said.

The incident came to light when Saroja's relatives grew suspicious when both their mobile phones were switched off. They reached the couple's house and had to forcibly open door to find her body.

The Jubilee Hills police have registered a case and are investigating. Efforts are on to arrest absconding Anil.