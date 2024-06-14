Live
Just In
Man climbs electricity tower after argument with wife
With the alleged harassment by his wife, a 25-year-old man created commotion at Sankeshwar Bazaar in Saidabad when he climbed on to a high-tension electricity tower.
Mohan Babu, a labourer residing with his wife in Singareni Colony, Saidabad, faced her wrath upon returning home intoxicated. Enraged by the scolding, Mohan headed to the closest high-tension electricity tower on Sankeshwar Bazaar Road and ascended it.
Subsequently, commuters noticed him and informed the local power department officials, who turned off the power supply.
The police arrived at the spot and tried to persuade Mohan to get down. As their persuasion failed, police personnel planned to climb the tower and bring him down themselves.
Noticing that police and power department officials were climbing the tower, Mohan came down. He was detained and taken to the police station. The police registered a case under Section 206 (2) (petty offence) of the Indian Penal Code and handed Mohan over to the family after counselling.
Mohan informed the police that he felt harassed by his wife, which fueled his anger and prompted him to take such drastic action. The incident attracted a large crowd, resulting in traffic congestion as onlookers gathered to witness the unfolding chaos.