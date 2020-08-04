Man commits suicide after testing positive for coronavirus in Medak

Coronavirus in Medak: According to the police, the man works as a sanitation supervisor at Narsapur government hospital while she wife as a nurse. He has undergone tests at the government hospital in Kamareddy along with his wife. The man tested positive and advised home isolation while the results of his wife came negative.

However, both of them were asked to be under home isolation and they moved to the hometown Kuchanpally of Havelighanapur Mandal in Medak district after he was advised home isolation. The man is said to have been depressed after the villagers asked them to get admitted to Medak hospital instead of remaining at home.

Unable to take the criticism from the locals, the man hanged himself at his home and ended life. The village sarpanch rushed to his house on learning the incident who then alerted the police and revenue officials. The officials shifted the body to cremation ground for last rites.

Last week, three persons from a village in Narayankhed Mandal of Sangareddy district has been objected by the villagers to remain in home isolation. With no option left, the healthcare workers arranged shelter to the patients at a cemetery in the outskirts of the village.