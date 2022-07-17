Man dies after car plunges into roadside well in Jagtial

Jagtial: In an unfortunate incident, a person died when a car plunged into a roadside well. The incident took place near Jabithapur of Jagtial rural mandal after midnight on Saturday. It is reported that four people managed to escape from the accident.

Residents of Malyal mandal headquarters, five persons went to Sriramulapalli to attend a birthday celebration on Saturday. While returning to Malyal, the car in which they were traveling plunged into a roadside well after hitting a tree.

While Gadila Sai Pavan, Kisara Chandu, Sai and Raju managed to come out of the well by catching a branch of a tree, Shyamala Kisore, who was driving the vehicle at the time of accident, drowned as he sustained injuries when the car hit the tree.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation. Body of Kishore and the car were retrieved from the well on Sunday morning.