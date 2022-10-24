Man ends life due to debts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old man died by suicide at his house in Bahadurpura reportedly over financial problems on Saturday night.



According to the police, Shaik Hyder, a resident of Kishanbagh under Bahadurpura police station limits, hanged himself in his room by using a rope.

The family members noticed him hanging and after loosening the noose rushed him to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

"The family members told us that Hyder had taken debts from different persons and was struggling to repay. As a result, he slipped into depression, which might have led him to end his life," Bahadurpura police said. A case is booked and investigation going on.