Man ends life due to debts in Hyderabad

  It is reported that the man has slipped into depression as he was unable to repay debts
  It is said that Hyder has taken debts from many persons

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old man died by suicide at his house in Bahadurpura reportedly over financial problems on Saturday night.

According to the police, Shaik Hyder, a resident of Kishanbagh under Bahadurpura police station limits, hanged himself in his room by using a rope.

The family members noticed him hanging and after loosening the noose rushed him to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

"The family members told us that Hyder had taken debts from different persons and was struggling to repay. As a result, he slipped into depression, which might have led him to end his life," Bahadurpura police said. A case is booked and investigation going on.

