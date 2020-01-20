Man found hanging with his limbs tied in Hyderabad

A man was found dead hanging with his hands and legs tied here on Sunday evening at Balapur. The man was identified as Jonnada Prashanth. The victim was staying with his elder brother Srikanth and has no parents.

Srikanth said that he did not have any love affairs and not working anywhere. They also had no clue who killed Prashanth as the victim did not have any rivalry.

The police registered a case and shifted the body to post-mortem. They are also looking into the CCTV footage in the area to find any clues and also questioning the locals.