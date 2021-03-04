Man hangs self in cinema theatre in Shadnagar

Upset over the quarrel with family, a man hanged himself in a cinema theatre in Shadnagar where he was working. Based on the complaint by the man's father Anjaiah, the police registered a case.

Srinu (22), a native of Tirumala Colony in Shadnagar was working at the theatre canteen for sometime. In the recent time, Srinu had a quarrel with his family members and is said to have been depressed over it.

On Wednesday, Srinu resorted to the extreme step in the absence of the staff members. The incident came to light when one of the workers noticed Srinu and alerted the manager.

The police registered a case and sent the body for autopsy.

In another case, a middle-aged man ended his life here under Shankarpally police station limits on Wednesday. The man, a native of Tanguluru village of Prakasam district migrated to Bulkapuram and was working as a daily wage labourer.

Medar Gandhi is said to have slipped into depression since his wife divorced him a year ago.