Man held with MDMA drugs worth `1L

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Prohibition and Excise Department apprehended a man involved in smuggling MDMA drugs at Moosarambagh on Sunday. The police seized 9.2 grams of MDMA worth Rs one lakh from his possession.

The officers arrested Syed Abdul Rahman, while he was transporting the drug to the city from other States and selling it to customers in Hyderabad at a higher amount to earn profits.

On information, the team caught Rahman and seized the drug, a bike and a mobile phone from him.

A case has been booked against Abdul Rahman and efforts have been launched to identify and apprehend his customers.