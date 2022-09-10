Man kills son over argument on money, held

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in the Nizamabad district on Friday, a farmer allegedly killed his son after a heated argument over money.

The incident took place in Mendora village in Bheemgal Mandal. The victim identified as 30-year-old D Suman a labourer in Dubai. The police said that Suman was upset with his father, D Ramesh. The duo argued regarding the usage of money Suman sent home.

The argument began when Suman returned late from Ganesh immersion, Ramesh attacked his son with an axe, killing him instantly. The accused then informed the neighbours and his wife regarding the incident. The police have taken Ramesh into custody.

He has been charged under section 302 of IPC for murder. The victim's body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The investigation is underway.