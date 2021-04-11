Man kills wife, mother-in-law in Sangareddy

A man allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law here at Gandhinagar of IDA Bollaram on Sunday. The accused is said to have attacked his wife and mother-in-law with a sickle killing them on the spot.

The cause behind his action is yet to be known by the police, said CI G Prashanth. However, it was alleged that the accused suspected his wife of infidelity which ensued to the incident.

The police said that the accused, Narasimha, an electrician was residing with his wife and mother-in-law in Gandhinagar. Based on a complaint by locals, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, the accused surrendered before the police after the murders.