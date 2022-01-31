Man looted of Rs 43.50 lakh at sub-registrar office in Siddipet

Tension mounted at Sub-registrar office in Siddipet on Monday after a man who came for land registration was looted of Rs 43.50 lakh by two unidentified assailants.

Going into details, the realtor and ex-sarpanch of Dommata village, Narsaiah along with his driver went to the officie to register a land. He went into the office leaving the money with the driver. Meanwhile, two bike-born assailants gun fired at the driver and looted the cash from him.

Narsaiah agreed to sell a land to Sridhar Reddy, a government teacher in Siddipet at Rs 64.24 lakh. The two arrived at the registration office and Sridhar Reddy gave Narsaiah Rs 43.50 lakh. Narsiah kept the cash with his driver Parasuram, asking him to wait for him. Soon after Narsaiah left parking lot, two assailants approached the car and broke the glasses.

They gun fired at the car driver when the latter tried to flee with the vehicle and escaped with the money. The car driver suffered a bullet injury on his left leg and was shifted to a hospital.

District police commissioner Swetha rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. She said that 15 teams have been formed to catch the culprits. The police registered a case and are looking into CCTV footage to identify the accused.