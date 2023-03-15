Man murders wife and son at Abdullahpurmet in Rangareddy district

In a horrific incident took place at Anajpur village in Abdullahpurmet police station limits in Hyderabad, a murdered three-year-old son and wife.

According to the details, a man who is living with his wife and son living at Anajpur of Hyderabad.

However, for the reasons unknown, the man killed his wife by hacking her with ma axe and later killed three-year-old son by immersing him in water.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and examining the situation. The police started Investigation.